CAR TALK: Where there's smoke, there isn't always a four-alarm BMW repair

During our last episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, Horatiu and I discussed the differences between the BMW 230i and the BMW M240i, both variants of the new 2 Series in the US. While the M240i is the more popular, more exciting car on paper, we talked about how the less expensive 230i model might actually be the more fun car of the two to drive. That might sound a bit crazy, considering the 230i is considerably less powerful and quite a bit slower. However, when you take a look at the two cars, it might be the underdog that enthusiasts would prefer.

