CAR TALK: Where there's smoke, there isn't always a four-alarm BMW repair

By Ray Magliozzi
Derrick
 3 days ago

I drive a 2013 BMW X3....

www.thederrick.com

BMW BLOG

Is the BMW 230i the Better Driver’s Car Than the M240i?

During our last episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, Horatiu and I discussed the differences between the BMW 230i and the BMW M240i, both variants of the new 2 Series in the US. While the M240i is the more popular, more exciting car on paper, we talked about how the less expensive 230i model might actually be the more fun car of the two to drive. That might sound a bit crazy, considering the 230i is considerably less powerful and quite a bit slower. However, when you take a look at the two cars, it might be the underdog that enthusiasts would prefer.
Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
Interesting Engineering

BMW's New 31-Inch 8K Screen Will Turn Your Car Into a Rolling Cinema

In the future, if BMW has its way, its cars with come with massive 31-inch 8K screens that turn your travel time into an experience akin to sitting in a home movie theatre. The company revealed its new "Theatre Screen" concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday, an ultra-wide display that extends out of the car's headliner thanks to two articulated rails and a "sophisticated rotary movement", BMW said in a press release.
Reuters

Change your car's colour with an app: BMW unveils colour-changing car

LAS VEGAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
Interesting Engineering

BMW's New Car Changes Color 'With the Touch of a Button'

Personalization and self-expression are turning out to be major themes at CES 2022. BMW’s big announcement today — a technology that changes the color of a car with the touch of a button — shows that the storied German automaker understood the assignment. The company unveiled the tech on a concept version of its new 100% electric iX Flow SUV. A production model of the iX Flow will be available soon, but vehicles with color-changing paint won’t be hitting showroom floors at car dealerships for quite a while — if they ever do. BMW describes the chameleon-like exterior as an “advanced research and design project.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BMW's New IX Flow Concept Car Can Change Colors

The German automaker unveiled at the CES technology conference this week a new concept vehicle called the iX Flow with "E Ink" that can change colors. It also showed off a new in-car 31-inch "BMW Theatre Screen" with Amazon Fire TV that's expected to go into future production vehicles. The...
AutoGuide.com

BMW’s Color-Changing iX Flow Is the Future We’ve Always Wanted

It’s an iX of a different color … and now a different one … oh, there it goes again. Have you ever wanted to change the color of your daily driver? Of course you have. The options range from pricey re-paint to more affordable wraps, but on Wednesday BMW showed off another option, at least in concept form. What you see here is the iX Flow, and thanks to its fancy-pants wrap, it can change color at the push of the button.
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2022 Rivian R1T, 2023 BMW XM: Today's Car News

With almost 200,000 reservations already booked, Ford is significantly ramping up production capacity for its F-150 Lightning. The automaker said it plans to build 150,000 units of the electric pickup per year, which is almost four times its original target. Rivian's R1T electric pickup has received Motor Authority's Best Car...
