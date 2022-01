A land of contradictions from the outset, the United States was founded by enslavers who spoke passionately and eloquently about liberty, freedom, and justice for all. In the beginning, “all” was limited to men of European ancestry who were wealthy enough to own land. The Constitution’s protections did not apply to most of the people living in America for most of the country’s history—at least not in full. Women—about 50% of the population—were not included in the country’s concept of “all,” likewise millions of slaves—and...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO