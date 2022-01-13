ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disruption to rail services after derailment in Kent

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA derailed train in Kent caused delays on local routes and...

theloadstar.com

Train derailment severely disrupts operations at London Gateway

A train derailment at DP World-operated London Gateway has caused considerable disruption to port schedules, at a time when itineraries are already strained. The incident, at the port railhead last week according to an anonymous source, means containers are “stuck at inland railheads ” and “everything is having to move by road”.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Rail disruption on first morning commute of 2022

Rail passengers were hit by disruption on the first working day of the year in England and Wales due to a combination of faults and coronavirus-related staff shortages. No London Overground services were able to run between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays on Tuesday morning due to a fault on a train.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Freight train derailment blocks high-speed passenger services

A derailed freight train is causing disruption to high-speed passenger services to and from London St Pancras International. Network Rail said the “low-speed” derailment happened at the Hoo Junction depot between Gravesend and Strood in Kent in the early hours of Thursday. One of the train’s wheels came...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hundreds more trains axed over staff shortages caused by Omicron wave

Hundreds more daily train services are being cut in response to pandemic-related staff shortages.Avanti West Coast, c2c, East Midlands Railway and South Western Railway are introducing emergency timetables from Monday to reduce short-notice cancellations.Several other operators have taken the same measure in recent weeks due to the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.It was estimated earlier this month that around 10 per cent of rail staff were absent from work.South Western Railway’s emergency timetable will see it operate 28 per cent fewer weekday trains compared with pre-pandemic levels.That is compared with the 17 per cent reduction in its most recent...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Demand for trains plummets after timetables were slashed: Rail travel is 55% of pre-pandemic levels after Omicron wave saw firms axe services to cope with staff shortages

Demand for trains has plummeted after timetables were slashed with rail travel at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after Omicron saw firms axe services to cope with staff shortages. The number of train journeys made on Monday was just 55 per cent of the normal total, according to provisional...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ministerial manoeuvres leave rail in the dark

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Who’d be a government minister? Sure, you get to announce plans for spending other people’s money; you are invited to open things on which taxpayers’ cash has previously been lavished; and, from what I can tell, you and are driven around in fancy cars. But imagine being a minister in the Department for Transport (DfT), responsible for the decarbonisation of transport at...
TRAFFIC
