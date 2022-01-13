ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesco, Hilton, M&S, Bakkavor and Finsbury trading positive

By Rod Addy
Cover picture for the articleTesco, Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer, Finsbury Food Group and Bakkavor have all reported positive sales performance in their latest trading updates, indicating continued recovery from the pandemic. The financial updates were issued the day after Sainsbury's, Nichols and Just Eat Takeaways.com reported their performance​​. Tesco:...

