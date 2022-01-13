ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ping Fishbit and Crazy!!!!!

Thank you to everyone for playing. We came down to a three...

Eagles v Bucs!

THERE SHOULD BE NO COMMERCIAL FISHING ALLOWED FOR ANY SPECIES THAT IS CONSIDERED OVERFISHED. BTW jeff, I'm currently trying to entice buttons and yak into a bet giving me 3 and the 9ers. THERE SHOULD BE NO COMMERCIAL FISHING ALLOWED FOR ANY SPECIES THAT IS CONSIDERED OVERFISHED. Go Bucs! I...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist women rout NWOSU, 68-52

A fast, 7-0 start set the tone for the entire afternoon as Oklahoma Baptist defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 68-52 on Saturday in Great American Conference action. The green and gold got a standout game from Kalifa Ford, who tallied a game-high 23 points with 10 rebounds. Wing player Mallory Lockhart hit some timely...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

‘A Chemistry Between Brothers’: Brotherhood In Cretin-Derham Hall Boy’s Hockey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cretin-Derham Hall boy’s hockey team is ranked second in the state and the team is getting hot at the right time. They’re a brotherhood in a very literal sense. The Raiders have two Jakes, two Sondreals and two Fishers. And that’s just four people. “There’s definitely a chemistry between brothers, and teammates,” Zach Sondreal said. “We all go way back.” Drew and Jake Fisher are brothers. Drew’s a senior and Jake’s a junior. Zach and Jake Sondreal are twins and they’re seniors. “He’s always behind me,” Jake Sondreal said. “He’s always got my back if I miss the puck or it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

