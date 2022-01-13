Utah Was Without "All That Jazz" & Lose To Big Cavaliers 111-91

Donovan Mitchell is the cornerstone superstar of the Utah Jazz. He’s going to be the centerpiece of this franchise for many years to come, and the fact that the team secured him to a massive extension last year serves as a clear testament to this fact. Be that as...
If the recent rumblings about discord between Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first rumblings, it might feel like less of a problem. Sometimes, NBA players speak to reporters, and quotes become viral before they’re contextualized. Hopefully, that’s all that happened when Rudy Gobert spoke with reporters on Friday.
Jazz fans, I am here to tell you that the sky is not falling. If you are unaware of what has transpired over the past few days that would need that kind of a reminder, let me fill you in. The Utah Jazz have lost four straight games, something they...
The Utah Jazz have been in a tough spot lately. A combination of general injuries and health and safety protocols have left the team ravished. So much so that in their last contest, they were forced to start the 6’5 Royce O’Neale at center. That’s a particular issue...
It’s been the roughest week this season for the Utah Jazz. COVID finally hit the team and coaching staff. A few signings to patch up the team had to be made. Rudy Gobert is still out, thus hurting the team’s defense overall. The Jazz have lost four games...
The Utah Jazz (28-14) open a two-game road trip when they take on the Denver Nuggets (22-19) Sunday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Jazz...
Rudy Gobert may not exactly be the most popular person in the Utah Jazz locker room right now. The Jazz center Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, made some comments this week criticizing the team’s play on defense. Gobert appeared to be singling out Utah’s guards specifically, and one of those guards seemed pretty unhappy about Gobert’s comments.
Up until recently, Utah Jazz fans could count on their team to rank within the top 3 of any publication’s Power Rankings. They’ve boasted a historically elite Offensive Rating throughout much of 2021-22, with a great defense to boot. They’ve looked the part of bonafide NBA championship contenders.
Since Rudy Gobert’s absence (health and safety protocols), the Utah Jazz have faced a recent skid, winning only one of their last five games. This comes as a shock to nobody since Gobert is arguably Utah’s best player and one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. If nothing else, this recent stretch of games should act as a reminder to the NBA that Rudy Gobert’s impact is critically undervalued by fans, talking heads, and even players. I mean, just look at Utah’s defense without him:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have waived two-way forward Malik Fitts. On Thursday the team announced it was waiving Fitts after it was learned that the forward had a fractured left wrist and was set to miss the next four weeks after being placed in a hard cast earlier this week.
The Golden State Warriors have played uncharacteristically lackluster basketball in their last five games. Aside from their lone win over the Cleveland Cavaliers fueled by the return of Klay Thompson, the Warriors have been beaten handily by their other four opponents. Head coach Steve Kerr, however, remains unbothered by the...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
Based on the title, one might think this is crazy. And that’s because it is. It would be absolutely crazy for the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Zion Williamson. He’s a young, up-and-coming superstar who has the potential to lead them to championships. But what if it wasn’t...
We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
Remember that time when Ben Simmons used to play for the Philadelphia 76ers?. With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the biggest question still revolves around the disgruntled Sixers star. He has played a grand total of zero minutes this season, and by the looks of it, the situation will be status quo.
Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been bumpy, to say the least. The Lakers have a .500 record midway through the season and don’t look fit to compete for a title despite overhauling the roster in the offseason. Westbrook has been an ugly cold...
For many basketball players, making it to the NBA represents the opportunity to provide financial security for their families and loved ones. There are several players in the NBA today who overcame a difficult upbringing and have gone on to secure themselves and their families lives when it comes to their financial situation.
Isiah Thomas is one of the most underrated legends that has ever played the game. There's no question that he is extremely overlooked for someone that managed to win two championships and was the face of the "Bad Boy" Pistons. Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas notably had a rivalry, but...
Devin Booker posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account, and it's going viral. The photo is in reference to something that happened during the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
