Utah Was Without "All That Jazz" & Lose To Big Cavaliers 111-91

Since Rudy Gobert’s absence (health and safety protocols), the Utah Jazz have faced a recent skid, winning only one of their last five games. This comes as a shock to nobody since Gobert is arguably Utah’s best player and one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. If nothing else, this recent stretch of games should act as a reminder to the NBA that Rudy Gobert’s impact is critically undervalued by fans, talking heads, and even players. I mean, just look at Utah’s defense without him:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO