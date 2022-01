COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus was involved in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday morning that sent the driver of a car to the hospital. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, the car's driver reportedly ran a stop sign, colliding with the school bus which then crashed into a nearby home on Palmetto Street and South Highland Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

