ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAuO5_0dkSuMxC00

Liz Truss said the European Union had a “clear responsibility” to solve the problems caused by Northern Ireland’s post- Brexit deal as she prepared for her first face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic.

The Foreign Secretary, who assumed responsibility for the negotiations following Lord Frost’s resignation, will host European Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic at her Chevening country retreat in Kent for talks on Thursday and Friday.

She said the EU must show a “pragmatic approach” to the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively creates a trade barrier in the Irish Sea for goods crossing from Great Britain in order to prevent a hard border with Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic will be treated to a dinner of Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and apple pie made with fruit from Kent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRgdd_0dkSuMxC00

Ms Truss said: “There is a deal to be done that protects peace in Northern Ireland, defends our Union, and maintains the integrity of the United Kingdom and EU.

“But it will require a pragmatic approach from the EU.

“I will be putting forward practical, reasonable solutions starting from these fundamental principles, with a view to agreeing a plan for intensive negotiations.

“The EU has a clear responsibility to help fix the myriad problems caused by the protocol and protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland and allows us to unleash the full potential of our relationship”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pictured with top politicians, the ‘Chinese agent’ who infiltrated Westminster

Clutching her handbag and grinning as she poses for a picture alongside then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016, Christine Ching Kui Lee cuts an unassuming figure. But the 58-year-old lawyer has now been unmasked as an alleged Chinese agent – accused by MI5 of seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the country’s ruling Communist Party.The photo with Corbyn, taken at a Chinese for Labour group event, is one of a series of images indicating the extent of her links to figures across Westminster over more than a decade, during which she was even singled out for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christine Lee: UK warning over ‘Chinese agent’ draws scorn from China

The Chinese government and lawmakers in Hong Kong have lashed out at the UK after its intelligence agency MI5 warned that an alleged spy had infiltrated parliament to improperly influence British politicians on behalf of China.Christine Lee, a 58-year Anglo-Chinese lawyer, was accused of attempting to sway UK lawmakers while facilitating donations from figures in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, according to a security briefing circulated to MPs and peers on Thursday.Former Labour minister Barry Gardiner received more than £500,000 from Ms Lee’s law firm to cover staffing costs, while much smaller sums were given to Labour HQ and...
U.K.
The Independent

Record 70% of voters tell Boris Johnson to quit as No 10 parties scandal grows with apology to Palace

Voters are deserting Boris Johnson over the scandal of No 10 parties, with 70 per cent calling for him to quit and almost as many dismissing his Commons apology as bogus, an exclusive survey for The Independent reveals.The rejection is revealed amid criticism of the prime minister for failing to say sorry personally to the Queen for parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.Instead, an apology was delivered by a member of staff in a telephone call – as Mr Johnson remained in his Downing Street flat, despite the extraordinary new evidence...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

PM’s position ‘untenable’ if he was at ‘bring your own booze’ party

Boris Johnson has been warned his position will be “untenable” if he knowingly attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid rules.The Prime Minister has been under growing pressure to say whether he was at the gathering in May 2020 after an email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to Downing Street staff was leaked on Monday to ITV News.Downing Street has refused to say if he was present, despite reports that he and his wife Carrie were among around 30 people to attend at a time when such gatherings were...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Most corrupt government we’ve ever had’: Public reacts to latest Downing Street party allegations

Hours after explosive reports emerged of two lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street last April, the general feeling at a branch of the Co-op where a government staffer allegedly filled a suitcase with bottles of wine was one of disappointment.The government was accused of being “the most corrupt we’ve ever had” as customers and passers-by reacted to the allegations outside the supermarket on the Strand, near Whitehall.A pair of former civil servants said they were “disgusted” by the latest allegations of leaving parties being held at No 10 last April, the evening before strict Covid rules forced the Queen to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#The European Union#Post Brexit#European Commission#Eu#Scottish#Welsh
The Independent

UK says there is 'deal to be done' to resolve feud with EU

Britain’s foreign minister expressed optimism Friday that there is a “deal to be done” to resolve a Northern Ireland trade dispute that has soured the U.K.’s relations with the European Union Foreign Secretary Liz Truss struck an upbeat tone after her first set of talks with European Commission Vice President Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator.“We have had constructive talks with the EU. We are now going to go into intensive negotiations to work towards a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland,” Truss told broadcasters.In a brief joint statement,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

DUP leader welcomes fresh approach to NI Protocol from Liz Truss

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Ms Truss’s pledges to reform the contentious post-Brexit trading mechanisms needed to be backed up with actions. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on the same page as the DUP in her approach to securing major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party’s leader has claimed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘does not care’ about Northern Ireland peace deal, says negotiator

Boris Johnson does not “seem to care” about the peace deal in Northern Ireland and is putting it at risk with his Brexit stance, one of its architects says.Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair’s chief negotiator, hit out at the prime minister and David Frost – his former Brexit minister, who quit last month – for “sacrificing all the work” to achieve the Good Friday Agreement.The former top No 10 aide warned Northern Ireland’s devolved government could collapse because of the turmoil, saying: “You have to face up to the fact that Brexit requires someone to get hurt.”And he told The Guardian:...
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

State of Stormont: can Northern Ireland trust in Truss?

The new year in Northern Ireland has opened much the same as the last, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan warning that Stormont’s collapse is “inevitable” unless changes are made to post-Brexit regulations for the region. When the Northern Ireland protocol came into force in January 2021, it created new checks on goods arriving from Great Britain. This triggered protests from unionists, who felt the arrangements separated them from the rest of the UK, and undermined the union. The resulting turmoil led to three unionist party leaders resigning in 2021.
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office. "The prime minister abides by the principles of public office," he told reporters, stressing that Johnson had promised to publish Gray's report and then update parliament. jit/cjo/yad/oho/qan
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Operation Save Big Dog: Boris Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job

Boris Johnson is drawing up a list of officials to offer resignations over Partygate in a bid to salvage his premiership, The Independent has learned. Dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the prime minister himself, the blueprint includes a drive to work out which heads should roll following the publication of senior official Sue Gray’s findings, as well as highlighting the prime minister’s achievements, according to sources. Officials have also started using the code name, The Independent understands.Dan Rosenfield, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his private secretary and author of the “BYOB” email, are...
U.K.
investing.com

UK says there's a deal to be done to solve post-Brexit trade issues

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union said on Friday they would intensify negotiations to resolve post-Brexit trade issues, with British foreign minister Liz Truss saying there was a deal to be done. After hosting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for "good talks" at her country residence, Truss said she...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy