Video Games

The Anacrusis Launches Today On Game Preview & Game Pass

By Ash Bates
culturedvultures.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStray Bombay’s four player co-op shooter The Anacrusis launches today on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S via Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass, meaning you can join your friends in shooting the hell out of hordes of aliens. That starship isn’t going...

culturedvultures.com

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on day one this month on Xbox Game Pass

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the biggest games to launch in 2022. And if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can play this high-profile Series X, Series S, PC, and Xbox One game without paying a single extra cent. That’s because Rainbow Six Extraction will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be added to the XGP library when the game releases on January 20, 2022.
MLB
culturedvultures.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Available Today Via Game Pass & EA Play

You wait all this time for an excellent sci-fi RPG to drop on Xbox Game Pass and then three come along at once. Granted, it’s a trilogy, but they’re still three top quality experiences. Today, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members (along with EA Play subscribers) can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition to play to their heart’s content.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Xbox Game Pass games for January 2022 revealed

The new Legendary Edition of Mass Effect Trilogy is coming to Game Pass via EA Play on January 6. Bioware's legendary RPG is the biggest highlight of the first part of January 2022. A total of eight new titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Ai Driver
thexboxhub.com

Three acclaimed titles quietly sneak onto Game Pass today

If you’ve got the return-to-work hangover today, you may have missed the news that three titles have made their way onto Game Pass. On the new front is The Pedestrian (Console, Cloud, PC), which is ‘new’ in the sense that it’s been on PlaySation for five years, but has finally dropped onto the Xbox today. Better late than never! On the ‘older’ front is Olija (Console, Cloud, PC) and Gorogoa (Console, Cloud, PC), both fantastic narrative-heavy games that I can personally guarantee, hand on heart, are well worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Nobody Saves the World Launching January 18 with Xbox Game Pass

Hey everyone! I’m stoked to announce that our new action RPG Nobody Saves the World finally has a release date! It launches January 18 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Best of all, it’s launching day one with Xbox Game Pass. There’s basically no way you can’t play it!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Pupperazzi launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month

Pupperazzi, the game that charges you with photographing (and petting) as many dogs as possible, launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month on January 20th. In Pupperazzi, you photograph dogs, build your career, upgrade your equipment, and photograph even more dogs, ranging from pugs to labs and beyond. According to the game's Steam page, you can also pet the dogs, play fetch with them, put hats on them, chase them with vacuum cleaners, and more. From the looks of things, there aren't as many people in the game as such — just dogs as far as the eye can see. You can choose to be "taken seriously as an artist" or not, and use filters and lenses and such to improve your photos still further.
PETS
godisageek.com

Embr hits Game Pass today along with new free update

The firefighting multiplayer title Embr is today joining Game Pass for both Xbox and PC, but it’s also getting a free update on every available platform as well. Howard Tsao, Team Lead at Muse Game said “We can’t wait to see how players work as a team to defuse bombs planted by rival corporate spies, and to see the carnage that arises when players start pointing the finger at each other as the potential ‘Sabotr’. It’s the next step in Embr’s evolution, and we’re excited to welcome the millions of players on GamePass to the party as well”.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Outer Wilds Available Today On Xbox Game Pass

Having an entire solar system to explore sounds like a wonderful opening premise for a game, so it’s perhaps little wonder that Outer Wilds became as successful an indie game as it has over recent years. If you’re yet to experience the game for yourself, a prime opportunity has emerged, as Outer Wilds is now available on Game Pass for Console, PC and even the Cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Three new games arrive on Xbox Game Pass today

Microsoft has announced the upcoming slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, including three of which are available today. Available now across console, PC, and Cloud are Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian. A beautifully hand-drawn title illustrated by Jason Roberts, the award-winning Gorogoa...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

FAR: Changing Tides Launching March 1st, Coming To Game Pass

Frontier Foundry and Okomotive have announced that FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to 2018’s FAR: Lone Sails, will be launching on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Windows Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. It’ll even be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, which is very nice. Pre-orders are live now for all platforms (aside from the Switch, which will launch pre-orders in February), and you can check out the pre-order trailer right now at the top of the page.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

'Hitman Trilogy' launches on January 20, directly into Xbox Game Pass

IO Interactive revealed a range of updates for Hitman 3 as part of its Year 2 season, including ray tracing on PC, new targets, a new map, a new Freelancer mode, and more, as part of its anniversary stream. However, the developer also had a major update for Xbox fans, revealing an all-new Hitman collection heading straight into Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

How To Turn Off Xbox Screen Dimming

If you’ve ever been watching a cutscene on Xbox One or Xbox Series X & S, you’ve no doubt encountered a slightly annoying problem: the screen going dim as the console thinks you’re no longer player, meaning that you have to keep flicking a stick to remind it that you’re active. It’s a bit of a hindrance, but it’s also quite the easy fix.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

10 Best Short PS5 Games You Should Check Out

Home Gaming 10 Best Short PS5 Games You Should Check Out. Now more than ever, having an abundance of free time isn’t a prerequisite for being a gamer. It may seem like everyone’s always talking about epic, lore-laden RPGs with 100-hour-long campaigns plus DLC, but there are also plenty of games out there that pack just as much punch with less play time. The best short PS5 games focus on telling concise stories often through captivating environments, creative puzzles, and exploratory gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES

