Evan Rachel Wood announces documentary chronicling Marilyn Manson allegations

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Evan Rachel Wood has announced a documentary that will explore her decision to name Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser .

In an Instagram post, Wood said that Phoenix Rising would document her “life, career, family, the passage of The Phoenix Act, and ultimately the decision to name my abuser publicly”.

Last year, the Westworld star accused Manson, who she was in a relationship with for four years, of grooming her when she was a teenager and later “horrifically abusing” her.

The shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied all of Wood’s allegations and accusations from others including Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco. Manson has said the accusations are a “coordinated attack against him”.

Before accusing Manson publicly, Wood had for years spoken of being in an abusive relationship, but eventually accused him publicly in February 2021.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Amy Berg, the director of the documentary, told Variety : “We were really focused on telling a story about empowerment, something that would offer resources for women and men who are stuck in abusive situations. And that was what we were making – until she decided to name him publicly.”

Berg was originally approached by Wood in 2019, before she publicly accused Manson, and they decided to expand the scope of the documentary last year to cover the allegations and the aftermath.

Despite the allegations against Manson, he has continued to appear publicly, most notably with Kanye West . He was also recently nominated for a Grammy for his contributions to West’s latest album, Donda .

Phoenix Rising will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and later be streamed on HBO Max.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Hbo Max#Phoenix Rising
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow. As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
