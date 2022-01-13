Letters to the Editor: Jan. 13, 2022

The Times hears from readers about the disqualification of Nick Kristof, rules against Ridwell recycling and more.

Getting rid of Ridwell is bad for county

Washington County has disallowed Ridwell operating in the unincorporated areas, denying my family a service we valued, and were willing to pay for.

I was fortunate to get one pickup from Ridwell so far, and recycled several pounds of batteries, light bulbs of all types, and many pieces of plastic film. Waste Management offers no such service: recycling of this type is difficult if not impossible to find otherwise. And the recovery rate for the supposed recyclables that we so carefully clean and sort before commingling in our bin? Dismal.

Waste Management's exclusive franchise agreement in my area essentially locks up any possibility of not only the pick up of important recyclables, but also the efficient and effective recycling of them.

Other Oregon municipalities have supported Ridwell. But Washington County? It appears they don't care.

Pam Kessinger, Aloha

Let voters decide on Kristof's qualifications

As an unaffiliated voter, I read with interest, disappointment, and concern regarding Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's ruling against Nicholas Kristof's application seeking to become Oregon's next governor.

Fagan, to her credit, is following procedures. Yet, I am rooting for the Oregon Supreme Court to decide in favor of the prospective candidate based on the law and past precedent.

Kristof is a progressive Democrat by his own admission. His writings and actions are refreshing and portray an individual possessing an altruistic philosophy, vision, and advocacy.

I value the opportunity to consider "outsider" candidates, those who have not followed the traditional path of succession from service as an elected member of the executive or legislative branch of government.

Oregonian voters are competent to rate those running for office based on their personal and professional merits and qualifications. Further, we are benefited when we can evaluate candidates representing more than the status quo of a particular political party and its predictable financial backers.

I envision a 2022 election featuring a Democrat with strong rural roots (Kristof), an accomplished independent with business, rural and urban ties (former Sen. Betsy Johnson), and a Republican from the Metro area.

David Nardone, Hillsboro

License plate scofflaws make everyone else pay

I recently read where the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is raising fees for vehicle registration.

I drive about 100 miles a day in the Portland area. I see an increasing number of out-of-state and vehicles with expired plates or no plates at all on the roads. Especially at apartments. I could tell numerous examples.

Who is responsibly for getting these people licensed to drive on Oregon highways? DMV, police? I appears that those of us who obey the law are going to pay more for those who don't.

Happy New Year.

David Tetz, Lake Oswego

Oregon commuters getting short shrift

I am disappointed to not be seeing more coverage on the Washington State CARES act which has taken effect January 1, 2022.

While fine in concept, it is implemented horribly. All Washington employees are required to pay. This includes Oregon residents who commute to Washington. However Oregon residents are not eligible to benefit from the act, only Washington residents.

My research shows that Oregon has close to 49,000 commuters to Washington. With an average income of $30,710 annual income. The per-hundred figure comes to $307.10. At a $0.58 tax rate, the average Oregon commuter will pay $178.12, annually. Multiply that by 49,000 and Washington state will be raking in a whopping $8,827,782 every year!

I am surprised this is not considered to be important news.

Jim Crutcher, Portland

{loadposition sub-article-02}