The woke mob has no power here. Yes, Aaron Rodgers lied about being vaccinated, in order to avoid being criticized for not being vaccinated. Sure, he held the franchise and its fan base hostage with an offseason mystery regarding whether he’d retire, an effort that may have been as much about getting attention as sending a message to the Packers. Yep, he can be a bit of a jerk and even a low-key bully, using a weekly radio platform with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk to air grievances and settle scores — and also to unwittingly show the world a little too much of his ass.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO