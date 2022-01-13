ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 states have fewer than 15% of ICU beds left as health care staffing shortages complicate care

By Travis Caldwell, Jason Hanna, CNN
Albany Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a record number of Americans are infected with Covid-19, largely due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, some states' health care systems are beset with nearly full intensive care units. Nineteen states have less than 15% remaining capacity in their ICUs. Four of them have less than 10%:...

Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Fewest ICU Beds Left

Some studies show that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less dangerous to health than the earlier variants. Vaccinated people who have been given boosters tend not to get very ill at all. However, people who have not been vaccinated can still become extremely ill and a number of these people die. COVID-19 currently infects […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Head of nurses union: Severe staffing shortage is impacting patient care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe staffing shortages continue to plague Hawaii’s hospitals and the head of the Hawaii’s Nurses Association says lack of frontline workers is impacting patient care. “It’s just a bad situation. I would tell the public if at all possible stay away from hospitals right now,”...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 3,200+ New Cases As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 3,200 additional COVID-19 cases Monday as its positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to fall, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations slid by two over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland’s hospitals to 3,060. With the state reporting 3,215 new cases of COVID-19, 909,424 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began. According to the latest health department data, the percentage of people testing positive statewide is 19.77%, a 0.48% decrease since Monday and a significantly lower rate than the nearly 30% positivity rate...
MARYLAND STATE
wfav951.com

State Governments Spending the Most on Health Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented strain on the U.S. health system over the last two years. With hospitals and providers facing heavy workloads, a fractured supply chain, and labor shortages, the system is continuing to struggle as the Omicron variant brings the newest, largest wave of COVID cases yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmay.com

ICU Bed Shortages Persist In Some Regions Of Illinois

Amid the record COVID surge, intensive care bed availability has improved slightly in Central Illinois, but other parts of the state continue to see critical shortages. As of Friday, there were 14 ICU beds available in Region 3, which includes Sangamon County. But availability was down to single digits in four of the other 10 districts around the state, with only two beds available in Region 5 in Southeastern Illinois.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
New Hampshire Bulletin

Data suggests most health care workers in the state have agreed to be vaccinated

This story was updated Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m. to correct a broken web link and update vaccination rates for hospital employees.  Attorney General John Formella has signed onto three national lawsuits challenging federal vaccine mandates that warn “millions” of resignations would follow if employees were forced to choose between their job and a COVID-19 […] The post Data suggests most health care workers in the state have agreed to be vaccinated appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH

