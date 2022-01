COVID-19 outbreaks around Chinese port cities threaten cargo flows. Widespread cancelled sailings keep supply tight ahead of Lunar New Year. All-inclusive container shipping rates from North and Southeast Asia to North America were widely viewed as having reached a medium-term ceiling after returning to record high levels, but support is expected to be maintained at least for another month on demand for restocking ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO