Tesco's operating cost inflation running at 5% - finance chief

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is currently facing operating cost inflation of about 5%, its finance chief said on Thursday.

“When I look at operating costs, our costs to run the business, we typically would work with an inflation assumption of 2% to 3%. This time round I’m thinking that will probably be more close to 5%,” Chief Financial Officer, Imran Nawaz, told reporters after Tesco updated on Christmas trading.

He said Tesco would mitigate inflation for consumers through its cost saving programme.

“The key question that we’re working through for next (financial) year is which elements of the inflation that we’re seeing is transitory and which ones will persist and that will determine how much savings we need to be driving.”

Chief Executive Ken Murphy said inflation for consumers was about 1% in Tesco’s third quarter and over the Christmas period. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

Reuters

UK government to cut funding for BBC - Mail on Sunday report

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's government will cut the BBC's funding by ordering a two-year freeze on the fee that people pay to watch the broadcaster, the Mail on Sunday reported. The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
Reuters

India's Dec WPI inflation at 13.56% as firms fight rising costs

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally in December to 13.56%, but remained in double digits for a ninth successive month, reflecting rising input costs for firms, many of which are steadily passing on costs to consumers. December's figure was marginally lower from the...
BUSINESS
Person
Ken Murphy
ShareCast

Tesco lifts annual guidance again, but inflation dampens outlook

UK supermarket chain Tesco on Thursday lifted annual profits guidance for the second time in four months after better-than-expected third quarter and Christmas sales but warned of inflation hitting operating costs. 4,300.53. 17:25 14/01/22. -0.15%. -6.27. 7,542.95. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.34. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wisfarmer.com

Managing your dairy operation in a world of rising costs

One factor that’s front and center across our economy right now is rising prices. On dairy farms we are seeing the effects, with sharp increases in feed, fertilizer, seed, fuel and labor expenses. Fortunately, milk prices have also increased so that we still have the opportunity for profitable margins....
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Britain's Asda recruits former Tesco director to run stores

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda has recruited former Tesco director Ken Towle as its new retail director, it said on Wednesday. Towle, currently CEO of Nisa, which is part of the Co-op Group, will join Asda later this year and will have responsibility for the group’s stores.
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Tesco And Discounters Best Performers Over Christmas Period; Supermarkets See Record Own Label Sales As Inflation Accelerates

Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, and Ocado outperformed their rivals over the key Christmas period amid weaker overall sales than last year when Covid restrictions boosted demand in supermarkets to record levels. The market share data from Kantar showed consumers treated themselves during the festive season, but with more premium own-label ranges as inflation in the sector pushed up the cost of grocery shopping.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
World Economic Forum

Higher shipping costs may lift Asia’s low inflation

Inflation is rising in a number of advanced and emerging economies. Relative to other regions, Asia has managed to keep levels relatively low. However, the persistent impact of high shipping costs could change this. New analysis shows how increases in shipping rates have a persistent impact on consumer prices. As...
BUSINESS
U.K.
Reuters

UK's Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is challenging a government decision that he should not receive police protection when on British soil even if he covers the cost himself, his legal representatives said. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 to...
U.K.
gmauthority.com

Inflation Hit Car Costs The Hardest In 2021

Inflation made every American’s life a little bit harder last year, but those who were in the market for a new or used vehicle may have noticed the biggest price increases. According to a new report from The Guardian, various costs related to purchasing, renting, maintaining and insuring vehicles saw the biggest price increases last year as inflation rates rose. The average cost of a used car rose 31.4 percent from November 2020 to November 2021, while car and truck rental costs rose by 37.2 percent year-over-year. This was nothing compared to motor fuel, though, which was 58 percent more expensive in November 2021 than during the same time period in 2020.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
Reuters

Indonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia will introduce new tax breaks on property and automotive sales this year in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as authorities prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant, top officials said on Sunday. New coronavirus infections in Indonesia...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo Consumer unit - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sudan's inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021

(Reuters) - Sudan’s headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement. Core inflation, which strips out volatile...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

