Peacock Docuseries Explores 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics Skating Scandal

By Barry Wilner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's one word that always grabs the world's attention in sports: scandal. Figure skating has had its share — anyone recall Tonya and Nancy in 1994? That one has been examined as often as Nathan Chen nails a quadruple jump. Not so much the 2002 disgrace at the...

