Sharp disputes in House over voting rights bills

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed an omnibus voting rights bill that would create national standards for ballot access and voter registration, combat election subversion and revive anti-discrimination protections in the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.That bill – combining the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which both faced repeat Republican filibusters in the Senate – now heads to the upper chamber, where Democrats mull changes to Senate rules to prevent GOP obstruction.It passed by a vote of 220-203. No House Republican voted in support.President Joe Biden will meet with senators on...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO