Time to wrap up today’s hacking! we had a goal of finishing today with a raspberry pi pico board being able to read out flux off a floppy disk, and here we are: this is a ultra-low cost dev board, only $4 and 15K in stock at Digi-Key https://www.digikey.com/short/f2d841fn – a little soldering is required to attach header but the wiring is straight forward: start at GP2 and connect all the pins thru to GP14 in a row, skipping over the ground pads (dont forget to connect one of the grounds of course) we just tested dumping our 1.44 HD diskette just fine. in the next week we’ll try to add flux writing support (we’ve only done reading so far), trying out HFS DD (so we can image @anildash‘s prince floppy), completing a PR to greaseweazle and maybe trying out the disk ii connection. a great way to kick off 2022, happy new year! – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO