Public Safety

Fatjon Oruci: Fourth murder arrest after New Year's Day killing

BBC
 3 days ago

Shore News Network

Montgomery police searching for suspects wanted for New Year’s Day murder

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Montgomery Police Department seeks assistance from the public regarding an investigation involving a subject shot and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at about 3:11 pm, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to Mobile Road near Beecher Street in reference to a subject shot. There, contact was made with an adult male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators released photos of a male and female. The pictured subjects are wanted for questioning in connection to this investigation.
MONTGOMERY, AL
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Man arrested over Tullamore murder is released

A man arrested over the murder of a young teacher in Tullamore, County Offaly, has been released "and is no longer a suspect", gardaí (Irish police) have said. They said the 40-year-old had been eliminated from their enquiries. Ashling Murphy, 23, was attacked on the banks of the Grand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox26houston.com

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Houston mother on New Year's Day

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting that left a 24-year-old mother dead and two men injured outside a Houston hookah lounge. Gregory Allen, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police say. The search continues for a second unidentified suspect.
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Rhamero West: Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of student's murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets. Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September. A 20-year-old man is being questioned by officers, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10 Tampa Bay

Haines City man shot, killed on New Year's Day

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 47-year-old man is dead after he was shot shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the Haines City Police Department said. Officers say they were called to AdventHealth Heart of Florida around 12:15 a.m. after 47-year-old Michael Jackson of Haines City was admitted. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.
HAINES CITY, FL
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his mother, according to police. Police say around 7:19 p.m. Friday night, troopers were called to a home in the 200 block of Harriet Street for a report of a shooting. 35-year-old Kyle Leonard had called 911 and said he had shot and killed his mother inside the home.
DOVER, DE
BBC

Three murder arrests over Birmingham 'fight' death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of people fighting. West Midlands Police said officers were called to Shenley Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. On arrival, officers found a 71-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Father arrested after his 1-year-old child was shot New Year's Day, New Orleans police says

The father of the infant shot multiple times on New Year's Day has been arrested in connection with the shooting, New Orleans police said Sunday. The 1-year-old was shot multiple times in the Marigny neighborhood at around 2 p.m. on Saturday and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. In the hours that followed, police identified Corey Davis, 27, as a person of interest and made the arrest on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wcbu.org

Arrest made in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run

A Hanna City man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run incident. Daniel Dotzert, 46, was identified as a suspect in the death of Caleb Charlson, who was found dead in the 7600 block of West Plank Road after being struck by a vehicle. Dotzert...
HANNA CITY, IL
signalscv.com

Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day shooting

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team reported Tuesday that they believe they have apprehended the suspect responsible for a New Year’s Day shooting in Canyon Country that sent a wounded pregnant woman to the hospital. Although much of the information surrounding the investigation...
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man released as Offaly murder investigation continues

A man arrested by Irish police investigating the killing of a young teacher has been released.Late on Thursday night, gardai said that the man, who they had been questioning, was now “no longer a suspect”.The murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offaly, has triggered widespread outpourings of grief and anger, with vigils planned in towns and cities across Ireland over the coming days.Gardai have again appealed for witnesses and asked anyone with information about a “Falcon Storm mountain bike” with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks” to come forward.In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “The male...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Andrew Gosden: Two men arrested for trafficking and kidnap

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teenager who went missing 15 years ago. Andrew Gosden, from Doncaster, was last seen on 14 September 2007, aged 14. Two men, aged 38 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking in London. Both...
PUBLIC SAFETY

