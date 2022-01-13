ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel 4 Prison Drama ‘Screw’ Sells To Australia & New Zealand

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Banijay Rights has struck its first deals for Channel 4 prison drama Screw, with networks in Australia and New Zealand picking up the series.

STV Studios’ six-parter from Killing Eve and The Man In The High Castle writer Rob Williams has sold to BBC/ITV Studios-owned BritBox in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand, both of which will air the show later this year.

The first episode debuted last week to 1.5M viewers, becoming one of Channel 4’s top-rated dramas since Russell T Davies It’s A Sin.

Screw stars Last Tango In Halifax’ s Nina Sosanya as Leigh Henry, a career officer who’d do anything for her prisoners but with a secret that, if discovered, could cost her her job and freedom. The show also features Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls breakout Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

Kell Hoddinott, Banijay Rights’ VP Sales, Australia and New Zealand, struck the deals.

Hoddinott said: “ Screw is one of those rare dramas that perfectly blends the tough reality of life behind bars with dark humour in abundance, with an exceptional cast and a stellar storyline from Rob Williams.”

Williams is creator, lead writer and exec producer, with Karla Crome and Roanne Bardsley completing the writing team. Sarah Brown is exec for STV Studios, Brian Kaczynski is producer and directors are Tom Vaughan and Jordan Hogg.

