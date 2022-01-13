ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MI

Former Clinton Community Band Boosters treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — A former treasurer of the Clinton Community Band Boosters pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday with the amount of restitution to be determined next month.

Nanette Marie Stewart admitted to taking up to $20,000 from the organization supporting the Clinton schools’ band program in a plea agreement that will see the original charges of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and uttering and publishing be dismissed when she is sentenced.

“We understand that for purposes of the plea, restitution obviously could be far greater than $20,000, but the plea is to no more than $20,000,” Lenawee County Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone said.

The possible penalty for the added count of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 or three times the amount that was taken, whichever is greater, Anzalone said.

The original embezzlement charge was punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.00 or three times the value of the money or property embezzled, whichever is greater. The uttering and publishing charge had a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

The plea agreement calls for no initial jail time, Stewart’s attorney, Michael Dagher-Margosian of the Lenawee County Public Defender’s Office, told the court.

“Obviously, that makes sense with the issue of restitution to be paid back,” he said.

Stewart has already repaid about $14,000, Dagher-Margosian said, and she was prepared to pay another $5,000 Wednesday.

The final amount of restitution is not known, and both sides were requesting a hearing to determine the full amount, Dagher-Margosian said.

Anzalone scheduled a restitution hearing for Feb. 8 with sentencing to follow on Feb. 17. Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Fleming said there are people connected to the boosters who want to give victim impact statements at the sentencing.

Stewart, of Tecumseh, was the band boosters’ treasurer and admitted to taking the money between Aug. 3, 2013, and July 19, 2021.

The original charges were filed Sept. 7 by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office after current board members of the band boosters contacted Clinton police on July 27 after financial irregularities were discovered by a forensic accountant, a news release from the Clinton Police Department said. Clinton police and certified public accountant Karl Haiser of Michigan Forensic Accounting Inc. of Grand Blanc conducted a joint investigation that concluded over a seven-year period Stewart embezzled more than $100,000 from the nonprofit organization. The release said Stewart also forged two checks and deposited the funds into her personal checking account.

Police said Stewart served as the band boosters’ treasurer from 2013-21 and led all concession sales events.

The financial irregularities were discovered after the boosters’ new board took office July 1, the organization said in a letter shared on its Facebook page when the charges were announced. It said new financial reporting procedures were being put in place to prevent such problems from happening again.

Stewart waived a preliminary examination in Lenawee County District Court in September. When the case was bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court, it was originally assigned to Judge Michel R. Olsaver. He disqualified himself at a hearing on Nov. 24 because he had a “potential issue” with relatives who could be involved in the case and he wanted to avoid the appearance of potential improprieties.

Stewart is free on bond.

