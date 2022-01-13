The creator of the viral Black fetus image will have his illustrations published in a book
By Amarachi Orie, CNN
CNN
3 days ago
(CNN) — An illustration of a Black fetus in the womb went viral last December with many people commenting on social media that it was the first time they had seen a depiction of a dark-skinned fetus or pregnant woman. The attention came as a surprise to Chidiebere...
During her childhood, Caroline Donica felt isolated from both her South Korean roots and the American culture she was raised in. "Growing up as a Korean kid with white parents in the South was challenging—especially at the time when we were adopted," she tells Health in the video above. Donica's video is part of Dotdash Meredith's See/Her "Multiplicity" series, which follows various women at different stages in life and explores who they feel they must be in order to fit into mainstream culture.
National Geographic author and Egyptologist Kara Cooney acknowledged Tuesday that she inadvertently claimed 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “I’m literally wheezing this is so funny,” One America News host Kara McKinney wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of a passage from Cooney’s new book,...
WASHINGTON -- Photojournalist Mel D. Cole had described Jan. 6, 2021, as "the most terrifying day" ever. One of his images, capturing pro-Trump rioters in a shoving melee outside of the U.S. Capitol, was among the few selected for National Geographic's "Year in Pictures" issue, said Whitney Johnson, Director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences for the magazine.
NEW YORK (AP) — To much of the world the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “The Bluest Eye.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Six Dr. Seuss books _ including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” _ will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday. “These...
Research that began over 15 years ago has culminated in the publication of “Kusamira Music in Uganda: Spirit Mediumship and Ritual Healing,” by Dr. Peter Hoesing. He completed field research in Uganda between 2006 and 2015. Over that time span, Hoesing visited the country five times, living there for a total of nearly two years. Since 2015 he has been working on writing and editing the book.
The new year brings with it updated publishing catalogues – here are some books to look out for, covering topics like mid-century design and end-of-the-world government communications. Apocalypse Ready, by Taras Young. With the looming climate crisis and an ongoing pandemic, the last few years have been a stressful...
Knowing what the future holds can help us feel less afraid of what's to come as it gives us time to make peace with it and prepare for it. In some instances, it could even allow us to change it, or so we hope. Whether it's possible to interfere with destiny and write history to our liking, or whether it's even possible to predict the future seems impossible. Yet mystic Baba Vanga has shown that she can do it, time after time. Although she died in 1996 at the age of 85, she left behind predictions for the years ahead, including 2022.
The hashtag “Very Asian” has taken off on Twitter after a viewer left a racist voice message for an Asian American news anchor who said that she ate dumplings in celebration of New Year’s Day. Social media users began putting a positive spin on the practice after...
Oriini Kaipara, a member of the Māori tribe in New Zealand, made history by becoming the first person to anchor a primetime news broadcast with a traditional lower chin tattoo called a moko kauae. The tattoo symbolizes a woman's rite of passage from girl to adult. The 37-year-old anchored...
More than 100 Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an Indian app that has since been taken down. “Bulli Bai” was the second attempt in a year—following on the heels of last July’s “Sulli Deals”—by online trolls to post images of prominent or vocal Muslim women as part of mock sales meant to “degrade and humiliate.” According to journalist Mohammad Zubair, both “bulli” and “sulli” are slurs used against Muslim women in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The app was taken down Saturday as dozens of women took to social media to share their outrage at seeing images of themselves, as well as personal details, posted to the app. The women aren’t hopeful for a strong police response, as the investigation into the original “Sulli Deals” has seen no arrests or results in six months. “Bulli Bai takes hate crimes in India to another dangerous level where Muslim are being virtually violated and mae a free-for-all for a bigoted mob,” said Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based columnist with The Washington Post.
From Baby Alive to Barbie, dolls are one of the world’s oldest toys, and one of America’s favorite gifts. But American dolls were not always been made with ethnically correct features. Debbie Behan-Garrett is a doll enthusiast and founder of the DeeBeeGee’s Virtual Black Doll Museum. The museum...
YouTuber Adalia Rose has died at the age of 15 from a rare genetic condition. The US teenager was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, also known as Benjamin Button disease, when she was three months old. It's a rare fatal condition which causes problems with growth and features which resemble early...
A photo of an indigenous man carrying his father on his back to take a Covid-19 vaccine in the Brazilian Amazon has gone viral, and became a symbol of the complicated vaccination logistics in one of the world's most remote areas. The photo taken by a doctor shows 24-year-old Tawy...
A free and simple online word game that has gone viral will never become attention-grabbing or ad-laden, its creator has promised. Wordle challenges people to find a five-letter word in six guesses, with a new puzzle published every day. It has amassed a following of 300,000 people in three months.
One of the questions I’m most frequently asked when I’m lecturing on genealogy research is whether people can prove their Native American ancestry through DNA testing. In a newly released book, “DNA for Native American Genealogy,” Roberta Estes covers all the questions people might have in her very thorough approach to the subject. Estes is a noted DNA speaker and blogger at DNA-explained.com, a scientist and has written for the nativeheritageproject.com. The introduction in this 190-page, softcover book sets the tone by laying out why you need to read the entire book to understand what can and cannot be proven. In chapter one, Estes answers “Can DNA Results Identify a Tribe?” She also discusses common family lore and what can be believed. Among the other issues examined in the book are ethnicity and population genetics, DNA testing companies and what they offer that researchers must use in their quest and the haplogroups associated with Native Americans.
