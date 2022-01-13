EXPLAINER: How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis

Europe’s relations with Russia are close to their lowest point in decades. Yet now President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to open the taps on Russia’s copious natural gas -- or not -- may be what determines how cold many Europeans get this winter and possibly even next. That’s despite the European Union’s vow a decade ago to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, to avoid this kind of vulnerability. It’s been a contentious issue within the economic bloc and has caused rifts with the U.S. Russia’s buildup of 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border raises the stakes in the region, with a new gas pipeline to Germany exacerbating tensions.

