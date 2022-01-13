ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EXPLAINER: How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis

By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsitem.com

US and Russia try to lower temperature in Ukraine crisis

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-level, high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Ap#Russian
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: How sweeping EU rules would curb tech companies

LONDON (AP) — Online companies would have to ramp up efforts to keep harmful content off their platforms and take other steps to protect users under rules that European Union lawmakers are set to vote on Thursday. The 27-nation bloc has gained a reputation as a trendsetter in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
OilPrice.com

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

IEA Chief Birol: “We see strong elements of ‘artificial tightness’ in European gas markets, which appears to be due to the behaviour of Russia’s state-controlled gas supplier,”. Unlike other pipeline suppliers to Europe—including Algeria, Azerbaijan, and Norway—Russia actually cut its exports to Europe by 25 percent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

How Europe Has Become So Dependent on Putin for Gas

Europe’s relations with Russia are close to their lowest point in decades. Yet now President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to open the taps on Russia’s copious natural gas -- or not -- may be what determines how cold many Europeans get this winter and possibly even next. That’s despite the European Union’s vow a decade ago to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, to avoid this kind of vulnerability. It’s been a contentious issue within the economic bloc and has caused rifts with the U.S. Russia’s buildup of 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border raises the stakes in the region, with a new gas pipeline to Germany exacerbating tensions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Europe Energy Crisis Worsens With War Risk Compounding Gas Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis intensified as the risk of war pushed up gas prices, power-plant halts were extended and the French government asked its biggest utility to take a $8.8 billion hit to protect consumers. Power and gas prices surged on Friday with the prospect of military action...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: Why fear of 5G halting flights has faded

The rollout of new 5G wireless service in the U.S. failed to have the much-dreaded result of crippling air travel, although it began in rocky fashion, with international airlines canceling some flights to the U.S. and spotty problems showing up on domestic flights. Airline industry officials say the decision by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newsitem.com

US, Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia tried Friday to avert another devastating conflict in Europe, but the two powers' top diplomats warned no breakthrough was imminent as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary of...
FOREIGN POLICY
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

AT&T and Verizon will postpone new wireless service near some airports planned for this week after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions. AT&T said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy