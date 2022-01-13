ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Yarmouth Housing Summit collects public input on housing production plan

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

YARMOUTH — Residents at a summit Tuesday night said the town needs to take a number of steps to assure it is providing enough affordable housing.

To do that, the town needs sewers to allow for more homes without threatening water quality, must identify available land that can be built on, and have the Yarmouth Housing Authority take an aggressive role in solving the problem, participants said.

At the summit, held at the senior center ballroom, residents were asked to provide their perspectives on housing to help the town work on its Housing Production Plan (HPP), essentially a state-approved blueprint for solving a community's affordable housing needs.

Yarmouth resident James Seymour talked about his own family's difficulties.

His 26-year-old daughter has a solid-paying job, but can't move out of her parents' home because housing is so expensive on the Cape, he said.

"Some people crush the housing market, and others were crushed by it," said Karen Sunnarborg, a consultant for the Housing Production Plan hired by the town.

What the town plans to do next

The town's next steps include conducting a community housing survey and further developing goals and strategies for the HPP. The town will then host another public hearing where it will present a draft of the HPP and solicit further feedback.  There will be another all-virtual housing summit at 2 p.m. Feb. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7vMh_0dkSnXAU00

All members of the Select Board attended, and the summit was hosted by the Community Housing Committee.

Town Planner Kathy Williams said the Housing Production Plan attempts to answer a few questions: "Where are we? Where’s the gap? Where do we want to go? How will we get there?"

Following Williams’ remarks, Sunnarborg, who has helped with similar projects across Massachusetts, gave a presentation that reviewed the definition of affordable housing and topics such as demographic trends and housing needs.

According to the presentation, the goal of creating an HPP is to “address unmet local housing needs by producing affordable units in appropriate “smart” locations.” It said  the town's main need is year-round rentals for what it described as "vulnerable" residents.

Points of interest and concern

Following the presentation, the crowd broke into groups and discussed the biggest challenges, goals, actions and locations for affordable housing developments. Each group had a facilitator, who asked questions, and a recorder, who wrote the group’s ideas on a poster board on an easel.

Some  of the groups named wastewater and maintaining the character of the town as priorities.

Another pinpointed the housing needs of seniors and veterans, and said that those populations should be at the forefront of the design process.

Making sure that housing was being built in proximity to services such as stores, pharmacies and public transportation also was identified as a key task.

Another group said that retaining a sense of community is a priority.

They also were asked to identify which locations were best suited for new housing developments. One group said the town could redevelop properties that were currently underperforming.

Groups also had to set goals and prioritize specific actions the town could take to achieve its housing goals. Each group had to present its actions to the rest of the participants. After all had presented, a vote was taken. Attendees got up and walked around, using sticky dots on the various poster boards to vote for actions they agreed with.

"Yarmouth residents are concerned about the long waitlists for affordable housing, our vulnerable populations, residents with housing cost burdens or substandard housing.  However, we have some great ideas," said Mary Waygan, affordable housing program administrator.

Those interested in attending the Feb. 3 virtual housing summit may RSVP by emailing mwaygan@yarmouth.ma.us .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Yarmouth Housing Summit collects public input on housing production plan

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia,...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
Yarmouth, MA
Government
NBC News

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for U.K. police protection

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Yarmouth Housing Summit#Hpp#The Select Board
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

729
Followers
374
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy