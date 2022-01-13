ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton cops 'extremely concerned' with proposal to outsource 911 dispatch

By Chris Helms, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
TAUNTON — The city may outsource 911 dispatch to a regional center in Foxboro, but it would be over the objections of Taunton's rank-and-file cops.

City Councilors voted 6-3 on Tuesday to allow Mayor Shaunna O'Connell to keep exploring the idea. High-profile failures of the city's dispatch system, such as during the 2016 stabbing rampage at the Silver City Galleria and elsewhere, led to changes to the city's dispatch system based on the conclusions of a city-sponsored report by the Ryan Strategies Group.

"The overarching recommendation from that report was for the whole underlying system to be abandoned," O'Connell said during Tuesday's council meeting. "Yet six years later we still have that same underlying system with some of those what were supposed to be temporary recommendations in place."

A new report, prepared by Collins Center for Public Management at UMass Boston at the request of the O'Connell administration, evaluates moving Taunton's 911 dispatch to the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communication Center in Foxboro. It concludes that Taunton should join SEMRECC.

The regional dispatch center currently serves Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton and Norton. Notably, it must deal with events at Gillette Stadium and the Xfinity Center as well. Its executive director, Robert Verdone, said they staff up during events like football games or concerts.

Aftermath:5 years after Taunton mall stabbings, what's changed in mental health care, dispatching?

"We handle Gillette, we handle Xfinity, sometimes together," Verdone said at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "A patrolman on duty will not notice the difference."

Adding Taunton would increase call volumes by 50%, Verdone said.

"I'm not overly concerned with the ability to handle what Taunton would throw at us," Verdone said in response to questions from City Councilor Estele Borges.

Joe Ryan, president of the Taunton Police Patrolmen's Association, said that he and other members of the union are "extremely concerned" with the proposal. He said the city had not been transparent about discussions and didn't mention the idea once during 16 months of recently concluded negotiations for a new contract.

Ryan, speaking during the public comment period at Tuesday's council meeting, said it would be a big mistake to hand dispatch over to people who don't know Taunton.

"Those dispatchers should be familiar with the area. They should be well-versed in local landmarks and know the city like it's their own," Ryan said. "That's what we have now."

When you call 911 today, your call goes to a cramped room at the Fire Department headquarters on School Street, where fire personnel and sworn officers of the Taunton Police field calls.

"We all know that our obligation, our goal here, is to ensure a 21st-century, state-of-the-art emergency system for all of our residents," the mayor said. "We do not currently have that."

City Councilor Chris Coute said he's convinced regionalization is the right move.

"It seems like our current process is not the best, it's not ideal," Coute said, addressing his remarks to Verdone. "All the research I've done on your facility is the total opposite. First-class all the way."

Tuesday's vote does not mean Taunton will outsource its dispatch to the Foxboro facility. A future decision point remains, according to Matthew Costa, who was recently promoted to be the city's top lawyer.

"The critical vote will happen in the future," Costa said.

Thomas Kennedy, a retired state trooper involved with the Collins Center report, said Taunton residents would get quick responses if dispatch moved to the regional center.

"Even though someone else is going to be picking up the phone, it's going to be seamless, as if Taunton picked up the phone," Kennedy said. "You're going to get immediate response."

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette.

#911
