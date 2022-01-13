For elite North Jersey runner Roberta Groner, Houston Marathon could be a career milestone

For four months, Roberta Groner has stuck to a meticulous routine.

In the early morning, she goes for a long run — no matter if it’s raining, bitter cold or snowing. Then she gets her three boys ready for high school, and is at work by 8:30 a.m. During lunch, the full-time nurse may find time for another quick run.

By week’s end, Groner will have run 95 to 100 miles.

This weekend, all that hard work will have paid off. At 44, Groner will lace up for the Chevron Houston Marathon, which will likely be a historic 26-mile trek in her elite running career.

“This cycle has been challenging in some sense, but also gratifying knowing that I got out every day and did what I had to do,” Groner said. “Now it’s just showing up at the start line and see what happens.”

Groner, who lives in Roxbury, is one of the nation’s top elite runners for her masters age group of 40 and older. She is trying to break the American women’s masters marathon record and, this weekend, could become one of the first marathoners to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, since the qualifying window opened on January 1.

Groner, who turned 44 this month, has had an unlikely path to become an elite runner. A Pittsburgh native, shestarted running in the 7th grade in western Pennslyvania — urged on by her math teacher. She found that she was good at it, and ran through her senior year of college at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Groner became the university's first four-time all-conference cross country honoree. She still ranks among the school's top-10 all time in the 1,500 (4:41), 3,000 (10:10) and 5,000 meters (17:35).

But then she gave up the sport because she found no joy in it at the time.

She started running again a decade later, when her youngest son was 2 years old. It became a sort of escape for her. “For me, it’s the calm before the storm of the day,” she joked. Eventually, she found she was actually running for her kids. She wanted to set an example and show them that, with hard work and consistency, her sons could achieve success.

“When they see me go out the door every morning — no matter if it’s raining, cold, snowing — it’s showing them that it’s not just gonna happen overnight. Things take time,” Groner said. “I didn’t take the regular path that a lot of elite runners do. I took off 10 years from running and then I found the passion in it, and I think that’s the biggest thing — finding a passion in something, doing the work and staying consistent.”

She set her marathon personal record, or PR, at age 41 in Rotterdam, becoming only the third American woman over the age of 40 to break 2:30.

The Houston race will be Groner’s first marathon since competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials two years ago in Atlanta. Groner was unable to finish that marathon, stepping off the course around the 15.5-mile mark.

“Everybody has their down days, and I took a risk at the trials,” Groner said. “I tried to go out and compete with the top 10 to 15 women and I wasn’t able to stay with them — but now I’m just excited to go to the start line healthy, and have this opportunity to qualify for the trials, again.”

The Houston marathon is one of the first major marathons to take place since the USA Track & Field governing body announced just how much the qualifying times for the U.S. Olympic Trials would be cut. For women, the cut was drastic.

To qualify for the 2024 Olympic Marathon trials, women will have to run a marathon in 2 hours and 37 minutes — eight minutes faster than the 2020 qualifying time. After the 2020 Trials featured the largest field in meet history, it was expected that the qualifying standards would be tightened.

Groner, who qualified for the Olympic trials with a 2:29:09 time in 2019, said she was surprised about how drastic the time cut was. She said she had friends who may find the new qualifying times out of reach.

“I felt a little devastated that maybe they may not qualify because they may be out of that 2:37 reach. But, why not go for it?” Groner said. Back in 2016, she surprised herself by running eight minutes faster than she planned, she recalled. “I think if you keep your dreams alive and you work hard, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Groner’s last week of training before the Houston Marathon consisted of light runs. She plans to fly down to Houston on Friday morning. Her only fear right now is a positive COVID-19 PCR test result that would keep her from competition.

It's supposed to be sunny and a high of 54 in Houston on Sunday — great running weather.

In Houston, she hopes to qualify for the Olympic trials one more time, and then, at 46, be able to say she finished that race. And she is vying to beat the U.S. women’s masters marathon record — set by Deena Kaster in 2015 at 2:27:47. Groner does have other running goals, like doing a 50-mile run. She admits that, some times, she catches herself wondering which training cycle will be her last.

“But right now,” she said, “I still feel like I have a few chapters to write in the marathon story.”

