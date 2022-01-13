ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Vote: Who is Herald News high school Player of the Week for Jan. 3-9

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago
FALL RIVER — Vote for your favorite athlete right now.

The high school winter season is underway for Greater Fall River teams.

Every week during the school year The Herald News will hold a vote for the Player of the Week.

Durfee swimmer Aimee Tiebout won the Player of the Week honors for December. Tiebout, who had a pair of first place finishes against Martha's Vineyard and Bishop Stang, collected 34% percent of the vote to take first place.

Bishop Stang girls hockey player Emily Curran finished second (31%), followed by Durfee swimmer Benjamin Hankerson and Stang hockey player Quinn Pine, who each finished with 13%.

This poll, which ends on Jan. 16, involves hockey, indoor track and swimming.

So don't wait. (Editor's Note: Number of votes are limited per hour)

Here are the nominees for the week of Jan. 3-9:

HOCKEY

Mason Sullivan, Somerset Berkley

Sullivan netted a pair of goals in the win against Taunton.

Brandon Silva, Somerset Berkley

Silva made 24 saves in net for the Raiders against Taunton.

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang

Brightman had a pair of goals and an assist against Arlington Catholic.

Sophia Babineau, Stang

Babineau collected a win in net against Arlington Catholic.

INDOOR TRACK

Megan Smith, Case

Smith won the 600 against Seekonk.

Emily Greene, Case

Greene won the 300 against Seekonk.

Ashlyn Byrnes, Case

Byrnes won the 2-mile against Seekonk.

Hannah Santos, Case

Santos took first in the high jump against Seekonk.

Jacob Chouinard, Diman

Chouinard was a triple winner against St. Paul's, finishing first in the 300, the 55 hurdles, and high jump.

Inez Medeiros, Diman

Medeiros was a double winner against St. Paul's in the 300 and 55 dash. She also placed second in the long jump.

SWIMMING

Benjamin Hankerson, Durfee

Hankerson won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke against Middleboro.

Emma McDonnell, Durfee

McDonnell won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke against Middleboro.

Abby Long, Durfee

Long took first in the 200 free and 100 free against Middleboro.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

