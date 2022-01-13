ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 13, 2022

Looking for party labels can bias people’s thinking

I thoroughly enjoyed Laurence Reisman’s Jan. 9 column, “Don't look up: Will COVID-19’s politicization hurt our ability to face catastrophe?”

I agree, the R or D in front of issues, ideas, and even individual names can bias many people's thinking.

I'm freshly transplanted from Lexington, Kentucky, where the local elections are non-partisan. It has worked surprisingly well, with highly qualified (in my opinion) people elected in very clean races.

I don’t know how it is here yet, but I look forward to reading more of Reisman’s work. (Until the forces of divisiveness and turmoil win!)

Michael Kersey, Stuart

Powerball would be better with more but smaller top prizes

In the last 12 months, four individuals in the United States have won almost $2.063 billion in the Powerball lottery: $731.1 million in January 2021, $699.8 million in October, and two persons split $632 million on Jan. 5 (assuming not groups). Another 14 tickets won either $1 million or $2 million.

While the big prizes are magnificent fortunes, the biggest winner off the top is Uncle Sam, who gets almost $350 million withheld immediately, assuming the lump sum option, and another $150 million-plus at tax time if winners pay at top 37% rate.

What if Powerball were set up differently? Keep the $1 and $2 million prizes, but restructure the top prize. These recent top prizes could support over 4,000 winners at $500,000 each, and over 20,000 winners at $100,000 each. Such prizes could be life-changing for some, and meaningful for almost all. And, 100,000-plus could win if prizes were set at $20,000. Wouldn’t it be better for the economy, and for individual well-being, if we had lots of winners rather than a handful? Of course, Uncle Sam would get less as almost all winners would be in lower tax brackets.

Many will say that millions of people buy Powerball tickets when the prize gets high, not so many if the prizes were much lower. That may be true, but it’s not great testimony to our collective intelligence. When the prizes reach the hundreds of millions, the odds of winning approach one in 300 million. As is often said, your chance of getting hit by lightning in a year is higher, nearly one in 1.5 million. Maybe it’s time to create a lottery to reward people who are struck by lightning. It will do more to improve the U.S. income distribution than Powerball.

John Bayne, Port St. Lucie

At the top of my 2022 wish list: more random acts of kindness

Every year, like a lot of folks, I start with wishes I want to achieve. Always at the top of my list I have "More random acts of kindness."

I do have a wish list for 2022 that includes good wishes for everyone.

No. 1, of course, would be to say goodbye to this COVID-19 virus and all its mandates.

And then there is a wish for closed southern borders, keeping the “remain in Mexico” plan that works and finishing the border wall. Praying that the media would stop referring to Jan. 6 as the same as 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, and release all of those 700-plus folks arrested and still held without charges for that day.

Become energy independent as we were in the last administration and stop begging our foreign adversaries for fuel.

Keep elections transparent with photo voter ID to prevent voter fraud.

To take better care of our brave veterans who served our country, and always honor them.

Give more alternatives to women to have early childbirth and give those unplanned pregnancies and precious babies to childless couples.

Parents have the right to speak up at school board meetings without being labeled domestic terrorists, and to have a say in what the schools are teaching their children.

And I know I might be forgetting some wishes, but this I will add to through the year.

Some of the best inventions in the world started simply with a thought and a stick- to-it-ness attitude until it was accomplished. I will continue to write officials of all these wishes and desires for our beautiful country.

Happy, healthy New Year to all.

Janet Wenz, Palm City

Call now: You won't want to miss out on this time-limited, totally fake, offer

News coverage of the Jan. 6 “Freedom Day Celebrations” restored my faith in America’s future now that I know Donald Trump is still our president, and always will be.

I found the lame-stream news outlets’ “Freedom Day” coverage too sad and dour to watch. Instead I watched happy, upbeat coverage that celebrated Trump and his successful breach of the Capitol.

I also enjoyed and appreciated the many excellent sponsors who continue to show support for Trump’s “Big Lie.”

I especially liked the offer by Trump, in cooperation with Franklin Mint, for his series of 12 commemorative “Freedom Day” plates, trimmed in 4K gold.

This important historical offer rewrites the story of President Trump’s stolen election and his reinstatement as our rightful president on 12 handsome hand-painted plates, suitable for hanging.

Plate #1: Trump at the Ellipse giving his “I Have a Dream” speech. Plate #2: Trump leading the ‘Freedom Fighters” down to the Capitol. Plate #3: President Trump and VP Marjorie Taylor Greene breach the Capitol together while gently reminding the Capitol Police, “You Work For Us.”

Franklin Mint’s skilled craftsmen tell the "true" story about the “Big Lie” on 12 beautiful plates you will cherish for as long as you live — so act now, with only 365 firing days this year. Supplies are limited to until we run out.

Chris Christensen, Palm City

Comments / 0

 

