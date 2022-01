Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended their style of play ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final. Real meet Athletic Bilbao in Riyadh on Sunday night. Ancelotti said: "I respect everyone, every facet of football is to be respected. You might want to keep the ball because you've got more chance of winning, and of showing an identity. Against Cádiz, for instance, they made life hard for us. There's not some magic approach which guarantees you'll win. The perfect system doesn't exist.

SOCCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO