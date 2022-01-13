ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in West Bank

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two Israeli officers were killed by one of their own troops who mistook them in the dark for Palestinian gunmen near an army base in the West Bank, the military said on Thursday.

A spokesman said the officers, both majors in a commando unit, were killed after firing warning shots towards a suspicious figure in the Jordan Valley following a night-time exercise on Wednesday.

"A soldier in the unit mistook their actions for a Palestinian attack, and as a result of (his) fire, the two officers were killed," the spokesman said on Kan public radio.

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territory and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Palestinian-American man, 80, found dead after Israeli raid in West Bank

The Israeli military is investigating reports that an 80-year-old Palestinian-American man died following his arrest by its soldiers in the occupied West Bank. Omar Asad's relatives say he was out in his village of Jiljilya until late and was returning home when he was detained using rough treatment. According to...
MILITARY
KEYT

Road crash in West Bank kills 8 Palestinians, injures 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — A truck and a van collided on a narrow two-lane highway in the occupied West Bank, killing eight Palestinians and injuring two. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning for the victims, who he described as “martyrs of trying to make a living.” Thousands of Palestinian laborers work in Jewish settlements along Highway 90, which runs through the Jordan Valley. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed the seven deaths in Thursday’s accident and said three people were evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment. Israeli and Palestinian media reported that one of them later died.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Palestinians#Israeli Army#Friendly Fire
Reuters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash - military

JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian gunman on Thursday during a clash in the occupied West Bank, the military said. The incident occurred in the Palestinian city of Nablus, which the military said soldiers had entered to detain a Palestinian, whom it did not identify.
MILITARY
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Corrupt' FBI should be 'eliminated' for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker: Critics

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. "Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered."
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this weekend, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of American soldiers. Her release has previously been at the centre of militants' demands, including during two hostage crises in Pakistan as well as the capture of James Foley, an American journalist who was beheaded by the Islamic State in 2014.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

UK counter-terror police help FBI after British hostage-taker shot at synagogue

UK counter-terrorism officers are working with authorities in the US after a British hostage-taker was shot dead after an hours-long stand-off at a synagogue.The man has been identified by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.He was killed in a “shooting incident” after the FBI entered the building at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.All four hostages were unharmed.My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British citizen shot dead after taking hostages in Texas named as Malik Faisal Akram

A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a standoff with police and SWAT teams that lasted at least 10 hours.The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. Akram was killed at around 9pm.All four hostages had been released without physical harm.During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a live-stream in what was reported to sound like a British accent.Today, the Foreign Office confirmed that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to a rise in crude prices on Friday, while the Egyptian bourse retreated due to a selloff in blue-chips. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, settled higher on Friday, boosted by supply...
MARKETS
Reuters

FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier. All the hostages were safely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. The demonstrations have been met by a deadly crackdown that has seen 64 protesters killed, according to pro-democracy medics who say security forces have used live bullets, a charge the police have denied.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy