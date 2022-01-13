ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid ‘Phase 1’ deal uncertainties

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Thursday that it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation, after Chinese purchases of U.S. goods in the past two years fell short of the targets in a Trump-era trade deal. China has been...

China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth. “Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all …...
China's trade war with Lithuania a 'test' the West cannot afford to fail

China is using a trade war with Lithuania as a "weapon of economic destruction" in a test of democratic values that the West cannot afford to fail, the Baltic country’s foreign minister has warned. Beijing has restricted trade with Vilnius and even begun pressuring European multinationals to ditch Lithuanian...
China’s Dec Trade Balance: Surplus expands amid a slump in imports

China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY 604.69 billion versus CNY545.90 billion last. The exports rose by 17.3% last month vs. 61.6% previous. Imports increased by 16% vs. 26% prior. In USD terms,. China reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus, as imports dropped...
China suspends more U.S. flights, further cutting access

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China ordered on Wednesday the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been cut back drastically. The aviation regulator said it would suspend two...
Trade with China is a one-way deal

An email that a friend forwarded to me today depicts a new nail in our coffin by China and its conti... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Soybean Exports, Inflation Boost U.S.-China Trade In November 2021

In November 2021, the total value of goods exchanged between the U.S. and China dipped from their October peak, but remained elevated at the second highest level on record. In November 2021, the total value of goods exchanged between the U.S. and China dipped from their October peak, but remained elevated at the second highest level on record.
Sounding Alarm on China, Japan and U.S. Vow to Collaborate More on Defence

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might and pledged to work together to push back against attempts to destabilise the region, including against emerging defence threats. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual...
China Huarong Tumbles More Than 50% After Resuming Trading

Investing.com – China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s Hong Kong shares had a hard fall on its first trading day resuming from a nine-month suspension. The shares dived 51.47% to HK$0.495 ($0.063) by 10:59 PM ET (3:59 AM GMT), a record low since China Huarong debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2015.
Shipping Troubles More Costly for California Ag Than Trade War with China

Researchers have put together data which provides better context as to how impactful issues at West Coast ports have been for California agriculture. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UC Davis, Colin Carter noted there was around $2.1 billion in lost foreign sales due to port congestion between May and September of last year. In reviewing the data, Carter explained a surprising detail as it relates to losses from the trade war between the U.S. and China in 2018.
China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
