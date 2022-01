Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal its strongest Christmas in years as investors look for further signs the retail giant has turned a corner following its major transformation plans.Despite dropping out of the FTSE 100, the high street stalwart had a strong year, with its share price lifting by almost 80% in 2021.Shareholders are in strong spirits after recent trading upgrades and will be hoping for more positive news when it announces its Christmas trading update on Thursday January 13.Investors will be keen to hear about the potential impact of rising Covid-19 cases and the launch of new restrictions...

