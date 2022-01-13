ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

New Haven clergy members suing the city over how it handled the search for a new police chief

By Aaron Berkowitcz
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8V45_0dkShvEE00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven clergy members are suing the city and its leadership over how it handled the search for a new police chief. Clergy members claim the city is violating its charter by allowing interim Chief Renee Dominguez to remain in her position even after the Board of Alders voted down her nomination to become permanent chief.

Those behind the lawsuit say they feel the mayor and other city leaders are not being transparent in the process.

RELATED: Board of Alders rejects Dominguez as New Haven’s police chief

“Our city is in grave danger based on the leadership of the police department and so we are asking and we are suing to get a real interpretation on this charter that we believed that the mayor is not operating in an honest way,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, Greater New Haven Clergy Association.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says the city is in the beginning stages of finding a replacement for the police chief and says there will be a community input component of that process.

“We need a chief, we need to continue to have a chief until we identify someone new, and for us, to all of a sudden change course because of a press conference someone had is inappropriate and not in the best interest of the community,” Elicker said.

The lawsuit does not seek any money. An initial hearing is scheduled for early March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 12

Darkstar86
3d ago

Can someone please explain to me why we don't have a separation of church and state and why these clergy have any voice in local politics or policy?

Reply(6)
8
Brett Larsen
3d ago

The so call leaders of New Haven is a joke, a sick joke, the crime rate is soaring upward and nothing is being done about it. With all due respect for the members of the clergy, they THEMSELVES have done nothing to address black on black crime, unwed mothers, and so on. So much for true leadership.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTNH

Connecticut synagogues increase security amid Texas hostage situation

Conn. (WTNH) — Synagogues across Connecticut are stepping-up safety measures amid the ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas Saturday. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven noted in an online statement that the SCN Regional Security Advisor confirmed that there is no credible threat currently in the state. Nonetheless, the federation requested local […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clergy#Weather#Law#Wtnh#The Board Of Alders
WTNH

New Haven area business owners hear from state lawmakers at legislative forum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Business owners in the New Haven area heard from top state lawmakers Thursday morning. They gave the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce a preview of the upcoming legislative session in a virtual roundtable. In about three weeks, the short session begins in Hartford. In New Haven, the Chamber of […]
WTNH

Plainfield Police investigate liquor store robbery

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Cost Cutter Liquors in Plainfield on Saturday. Police responded to a report of larceny at 81 Lathrop Rd. late Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., two individuals are suspected to have taken two large bottles of Grey Goose Vodka without paying for the […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

‘Fighting fear with faith and facts’: Black clergy come together amid COVID surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid this latest surge in COVID-19 cases, Black clergy members across Connecticut are coming together to try and stem the tide. Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, communities of color are still ravaged by the virus. “The Black church has always been on the forefront of serving the community,” […]
WTNH

Pandemic leads to shortage of first responders

Manchester, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an issue that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic, a firefighter shortage. The impact is being felt in local departments throughout the state. The decrease in public safety goes back two decades, and it’s been made worse by the pandemic. The Manchester Fire Department has eight firefighter vacancies right now, which […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Senate minority leader urges Lamont administration to release daily nursing home COVID data

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Kevin Kelly wants Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to release daily data on nursing home COVID-19 case data now that facilities are accepting COVID-19-positive patients. Right now, the data is released biweekly. Kelly also wants the governor to reverse guidance that urges short and long-term care facilities in Connecticut to take […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy