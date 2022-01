Among the number of items that can be found across Fortnite Island, the Tent is one of the most versatile. This rare item was introduced in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 and can give players a chance to rest and heal as well as store their items. With it being a new inclusion, it is no wonder that one of the set of challenges for Week 5 of the season involves the item. The second challenge for the week tasks players with claiming the abandoned tent. This is a challenge that some players might struggle with due to not knowing what exactly makes a tent “abandoned” and to needing a bit of RNG on their side. This guide will illustrate how to claim an abandoned tent in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO