Tennis

EXPLAINER: Where does Djokovic’s Australian visa saga stand?

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Novak Djokovic was included in the draw for the Australian Open — but he’s still waiting to learn if he can...

AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal eventually quells qualifier

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty took a step closer to a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Rafael Nadal ramped up his march towards a men's record 21st Grand Slam crown, but needed five match points to put away a tenacious qualifier and reach the third round. The impressive Barty, chasing a first title at her home Slam, barely broke sweat as she breezed past Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The ultra-consistent Barty, who won the singles and doubles titles at a lead-up tournament in Adelaide, hasn't dropped her serve for 48 straight games over five matches this year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev says jeering fans ‘probably have a low IQ’ after Australian Open win over Nick Kyrgios

Daniil Medvedev hit out at disruptive Australian Open fans during his second-round win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, saying they “probably have a low IQ”.The world No 2 Medvedev came through a raucous atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios geed up the crowd with a typically entertaining display of exhibition shots and emotional reactions, with the Russian eventually winning 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.In his on-court interview immediately after the match, Medvedev complained about being booed between first and second serves, to which some of the crowd responded with more apparent boos. Interviewer Jim Courier suggested...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal through to Australian Open fourth round once again

Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of the Australian Open but recovered to defeat Karen Khachanov and reach the fourth round in Melbourne for a 15th time.Nadal went into the match boasting a 7-0 record against Russian Khachanov and having lost just one set.The Spaniard, who has looked sharp despite his lengthy absence with a foot problem last season, eased through the first two sets under the lights on Rod Laver Arena but Khachanov threatened to turn the match on its head when he took the third.However, Nadal moved ahead again early in the fourth, celebrating exuberantly when he broke...
TENNIS
Idaho8.com

Djokovic’s absence helps his fellow Serb at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s absence from the Australian Open has created opportunities for Miomir Kecmanovic. He avoided what would have been a formidable first-round round assignment against the nine-time champion and has now put together three straight wins to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 22-year-old Serb’s confidence has soared after beating Salvatore Caruso — the so-called lucky loser who was elevated to the main draw after Djokovic’s deportation — Tommy Paul and 25th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego. He says: “A week ago I was supposed to play the World No. 1 and didn’t have much of a chance there, but now I’m in the last 16.”
TENNIS

