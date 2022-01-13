ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GreenTree Hospitality Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $48.18M; issues full year revenue guidance

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenTree Hospitality press release (NYSE:GHG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08. Revenue of $48.18M (+16.3%...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) this week provided its preliminary and unaudited 2021 revenue, corporate updates, and full-year 2022 outlook and revenue guidance. Corporate Highlights:. Global revenue for Galafold® (migalastat) in 2021 reached $306 million driven by strong new patient accruals and sustained patient adherence, representing a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Global WholeHealth Partners declares stock dividend

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) declares a special one-time dividend of two shares of common stock for each one share of common stock. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 31. See GWHP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC chief is 'in' after selling latest $7 million in company stock

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron disclosed the sale of another tranche of his company stock - what he says is the last of the planned sales he previewed last August - and now says "I am in!" In an SEC filing, the company notes Aron sold another 312,500 shares...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Aritzia Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.61, revenue of C$453.32M

Aritzia press release (OTCPK:ATZAF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.61. Revenue of C$453.32M (+62.9% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA doubled to C$109.3 million from C$54.6 million. Gross profit margin increased to 46.4% from 45.3% in Q3 2021 and 44.7% in Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Infosys delivers 7% sequential growth in Q3; raises FY22 revenue guidance

Infosys (INFY +3.2%) is trading in green after topping Q3 estimates and raising revenue guidance for FY22. The IT firm delivered a strong quarterly performance, with a 7% sequential growth and a year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency. The company says that growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan: Disappointingly Low Dividend Growth But Still Significantly Undervalued

It was rather lackluster to see Kinder Morgan once again flag disappointingly low dividend growth for 2022 at a meager sub-3%. After the dividend growth of Kinder Morgan (KMI) slowed dramatically during early 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic many investors, myself included, were hoping and expecting it to accelerate in 2022, as my previous article discussed. Sadly their preliminary guidance for 2022 sees this disappointingly low dividend growth continuing but thankfully their shares are still significantly undervalued even it never accelerates in the future.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

