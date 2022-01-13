Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

 3 days ago

ARMORER ON “RUST” SET SUES AMMO SUPPLIER FOR MOVIE. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Add another lawsuit to the ones being filed in connection with the fatal shooting last fall on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” This one is being filed by the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and...

Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
AM Prep-Music

NEW YORK (AP) - Singer Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes has died of cancer at the age of 78, Her family did not give details, but they say in a statement Spector “lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face.” Spector, her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley formed Ronnie and the Relatives, which became The Ronettes. Spector wrote in her 1990 autobiography they saw The Shirelles come on stage with their wide party dresses, so they decided to be different by squeezing into the tightest skirts they could. She also wrote since they had yet to have a hit, they became known for wearing lots of mascara and eyeliner. Their hits included “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” as well as their take on Christmas classics like “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Spector saw another burst of popularity in 1986, when Eddie Money featured her on his song “Take Me Home Tonight.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Contenders: A Look at How Makeup and Hairstylists Worked on Transforming Leading Actors

This year is all about transformations. Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune,” Jared Leto in “House of Gucci” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” all required hours in the makeup chair and daily application of prosthetics for their roles. At the other end of the scale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” and Emma Stone in “Cruella” just needed little accents from a winged liner to a straight line or the perfect bold red lip, and even gold lipstick...
MAKEUP
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Underdogs: Nine Actors Who Deserve Voters’ Attention

One problem with awards races is that there are too many possibilities, so some outstanding performances get overlooked. Here are nine actors who did spectacular work in 2021, but are underdogs in the Oscar race. SAG Awards nominations were announced Jan. 12, but there’s still time for Academy Awards attention (voting is Jan. 27-Feb. 1). Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey” In January 2021, Variety reviewer Peter Debruge wrote that “Jockey” gives Clifton Collins Jr. the role of his career, with the actor “delivering the performance of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.” Around the same time, Variety’s Brent Lang wrote, “An Academy Award nod...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that this year’s show will indeed have a host but has not yet given any indication of who that might be. Naturally, this development has set tongues wagging across Los Angeles, sparking feverish speculation that the Academy has only encouraged. On Wednesday, they teasingly tweeted: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We're bonded for life': Kate Winslet reveals she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio after not seeing each other for three years

Kate Winslet has revealed she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate, 46, and Leonardo, 47, who have known each other since their early 20s after working on the 1997 film, hadn't seen each other for three years due to the pandemic. They met...
CELEBRITIES

