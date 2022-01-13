Prep-Segue

NEW YORK (AP) - Singer Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes has died of cancer at the age of 78, Her family did not give details, but they say in a statement Spector “lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face.” Spector, her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley formed Ronnie and the Relatives, which became The Ronettes. Spector wrote in her 1990 autobiography they saw The Shirelles come on stage with their wide party dresses, so they decided to be different by squeezing into the tightest skirts they could. She also wrote since they had yet to have a hit, they became known for wearing lots of mascara and eyeliner. Their hits included “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” as well as their take on Christmas classics like “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Spector saw another burst of popularity in 1986, when Eddie Money featured her on his song “Take Me Home Tonight.”

