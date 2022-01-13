ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Upgrades WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides upgraded WEC Energy Group...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CL King Upgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Strong Buy

CL King analyst Scott Stember upgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) from Neutral to Strong Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Winnebago Industries click here. For more ratings news on Winnebago Industries click here. Shares of Winnebago Industries closed at $76.45 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Procter & Gamble (PG) Declares $0.8698 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share, or $3.4792 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Upgrades Citi (C) to Buy

CFRA upgraded Citi (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

The Simply Goods Group (SMPL) PT Raised to $50 at Goldman Sachs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English raised the price target on The Simply Goods Group (NASDAQ: SMPL) to $50.00 while maintaining a Buy rating following better sales and gross margin more than offsetting higher reinvestment to drive EBITDA upside.
StreetInsider.com

Elastic NV. (ESTC) PT Lowered to $130 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan lowered the price target on Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) to $130.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts IBM (IBM) at Neutral, Says Ongoing Transition Could Take Time

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex started new research coverage of IBM (NYSE: IBM) at Neutral with a $140.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Neutral

UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
pulse2.com

IBM Stock (IBM): $140 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have received a $140 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have received a $140 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex initiated coverage of IBM with a “Neutral” rating.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Tivity Health (TVTY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades RPM International (RPM) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded RPM International (NYSE: RPM) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Evercore Partners (EVR) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden downgraded Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

(GS) - Analyzing Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE:GS) short percent of float has risen 4.1% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.12 million shares sold short, which is 1.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
StreetInsider.com

These Goldman Sachs Comments Sent AMD (AMD) Stock Soaring Today

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari shared positive comments on AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today in his 2022 semiconductors sector outlook.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
