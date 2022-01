RACINE, Ohio – A winter storm is expected to move into the area for Meigs County and the surrounding areas. The winter storm warning remains in effect from 9 a.m. on Sunday to 1 p.m. on Monday. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 6-10 inches possible for portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and northern West Virginia. A Winter Storm Warning indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected. It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO