Andy Murray wins three matches at ATP Tour event for first time since 2019

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Andy Murray has won three matches at the same ATP Tour event for the first time in more than two years after opponent David Goffin retired during their quarter-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The last time the Scot managed a hat-trick of victories at tour level was the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, when he emotionally won what is his only title since his hip problems began two years earlier.

But there have been positive signs over the last six months, most notably that Murray has been able to play and train consistently, and he followed up a marathon victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili by taking the opening set 6-2 against former top-10 star Goffin.

The Belgian, who Murray has now beaten in each of their seven meetings, has had his own injury problems.

And pain in his knee caused the 31-year-old, who is due to face another British player in Dan Evans in the first round of the Australian Open next week, to call it a day after only one set.

Murray will now take on giant American Reilly Opelka in his first tour level semi-final since Antwerp.

