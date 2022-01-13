ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC,...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

etfdailynews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.40 per share for the year. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from...
STOCKS
#Zacks Investment Research#L Brands#Wells Fargo Company#Bath Body Works#Bbwi#L Brands Inc#Credit Suisse Group#Peg
etfdailynews.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BOSTON, MA
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 71.8% in December

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 22,144 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.82% of W. P. Carey worth $111,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Down 56.1% in December

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS

