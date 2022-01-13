ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abivax Receives EMA Scientific Advice Supportive of Moving ABX464 into Phase 3 Clinical Testing in Ulcerative Colitis

The responses from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the scientific advice meeting support moving 25mg and 50mg ABX464 into a phase 3 clinical program in ulcerative colitis (UC) Abivax to present at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12:00-12:40 pm ET (9:00-9:40...

