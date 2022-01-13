ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.6% to $169.25 in pre-market trading. Good Times Restaurants Inc....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlyle Group#Zoominfo#Wells Fargo Company#Zoominfo Technologies#Ubs Group#Royal Bank Of Canada#Credit Suisse Group#Zacks Investment Research#Thomson Reuters
etfdailynews.com

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MYTE. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.31.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Riley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $487.00

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.09.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
etfdailynews.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

UBS Group Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $90.00

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $86.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.13.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options. In other JOANN news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.01

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 8693252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61. A number of equities research...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

862 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. A number...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Principal Street Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy