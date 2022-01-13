ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.13.

