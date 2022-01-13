ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from...

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a...
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.40 per share for the year. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from...
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 71.8% in December

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Down 56.1% in December

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.
