Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist

By ETF Daily News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm...

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.
STOCKS
Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
STOCKS
BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Credit Suisse
ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.
STOCKS
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
STOCKS
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 71.8% in December

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
STOCKS
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a...
STOCKS
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,419 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).
STOCKS
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $147,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.
STOCKS
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.89 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS

