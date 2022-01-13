ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Robert W. Baird Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $250.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages also recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
etfdailynews.com

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acuity Brands#Ayi#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Ubs Group#The Thomson Reuters
etfdailynews.com

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BOSTON, MA
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $147,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,419 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy