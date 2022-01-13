ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

By ETF Daily News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set...

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,419 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
Booking.com Stock (BKNG): $2,470 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) have received a $2,470 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) have received a $2,470 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion reduced the price on Booking Holdings from $2,750 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.89 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on the stock. A number of other research firms have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight...
Adobe Stock (ADBE): $600 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target of $600 from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target of $600 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reduced the price target from $630 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.
BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $147,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 644 ($8.74) target price on the stock. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy...
