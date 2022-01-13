Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO