Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By ETF Daily News Team
3 days ago
 3 days ago

According to Zacks, "Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.40 per share for the year. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Critical Analysis: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) and Its Peers

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medalist Diversified REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Other institutional investors have...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BOSTON, MA
etfdailynews.com

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.89 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Down 56.1% in December

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Kimco Realty worth $1,089,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS

