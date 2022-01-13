ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave...

etfdailynews.com

BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 644 ($8.74) target price on the stock. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy...
etfdailynews.com

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,419 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).
etfdailynews.com

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
etfdailynews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.
etfdailynews.com

Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on the stock. A number of other research firms have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.50.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.93.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,784 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6196267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65. A number of analysts recently commented on AEG...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

KeyCorp Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $71.00

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.98

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $20.82. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 33,015 shares trading hands.
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $365.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.40.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $924.80

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 924.80 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 932 ($12.65), with a volume of 215284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929 ($12.61).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Jefferies Financial Group

In the current market session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is trading at $40.37, after a 0.1% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock increased by 3.66%, and in the past year, by 49.76%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.
STOCKS

