Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO